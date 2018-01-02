eFront ask_chat.php SQL Injection Vulnerability CVE-2010-1918
- Severity
- Not available
- CVSSv3 Score
- Not available
- Vulnerability description
- Not available
- Risk description
- Not available
- Recommendation
- Not available
- References
- http://secunia.com/advisories/39728http://www.securityfocus.com/bid/40032http://www.vupen.com/english/advisories/2010/1101http://packetstormsecurity.org/1005-exploits/MOPS-2010-018.pdfhttp://www.efrontlearning.net/
- Codename
- Not available
- Detectable with
- Network Scanner
- Scan engine
- OpenVAS
- Exploitable with Sniper
- No
- CVE Published
- Not available
- Detection added at
- Software Type
- Not available
- Vendor
- Not available
- Product
- Not available
