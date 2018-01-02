Skip to main content

Vulnerabilities & Exploits

EGroupware Community Edition Stored XSS Vulnerability CVE-2017-14920

Severity
CVSSv3 Score
6.1
CVE
CVE-2017-14920
Vulnerability description
Not available
Risk description
Not available
Recommendation
Not available
References
http://openwall.com/lists/oss-security/2017/09/28/12https://github.com/EGroupware/egroupware/commit/0ececf8c78f1c3f9ba15465f53a682dd7d89529f
Codename
Not available
Detectable with
Network Scanner
Scan engine
OpenVAS
Exploitable with Sniper
No
CVE Published
Not available
Detection added at
Software Type
Not available
Vendor
Not available
Product
Not available

