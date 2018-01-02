EGroupware Community Edition Stored XSS Vulnerability CVE-2017-14920
- Severity
- CVSSv3 Score
- 6.1
- Vulnerability description
- Not available
- Risk description
- Not available
- Recommendation
- Not available
- References
- http://openwall.com/lists/oss-security/2017/09/28/12https://github.com/EGroupware/egroupware/commit/0ececf8c78f1c3f9ba15465f53a682dd7d89529f
- Codename
- Not available
- Detectable with
- Network Scanner
- Scan engine
- OpenVAS
- Exploitable with Sniper
- No
- CVE Published
- Not available
- Detection added at
- Software Type
- Not available
- Vendor
- Not available
- Product
- Not available
Detect this vulnerability now!
Check your clients' targets (or your own) for this vulnerability and thousands more! Get proof for validation with our ethical hacking toolkit.