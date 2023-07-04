Skip to main content

elFinder 2.1.58 - Remote Code Execution CVE-2021-32682

Severity
CVSSv3 Score
9.8
CVE
CVE-2021-32682
Vulnerability description
Not available
Risk description
Not available
Recommendation
Not available
References
https://smaranchand.com.np/2022/01/organization-vendor-application-security/https://blog.sonarsource.com/elfinder-case-study-of-web-file-manager-vulnerabilitieshttps://github.com/Studio-42/elFinder/security/advisories/GHSA-wph3-44rj-92prhttps://nvd.nist.gov/vuln/detail/CVE-2021-32682https://github.com/Studio-42/elFinder/commit/a106c350b7dfe666a81d6b576816db9fe0899b17
Codename
Not available
Detectable with
Network Scanner
Scan engine
Nuclei
Exploitable with Sniper
No
CVE Published
Jun 14, 2021
Detection added at
Software Type
Not available
Vendor
Not available
Product
Not available

