elFinder 2.1.58 - Remote Code Execution CVE-2021-32682
- Severity
- CVSSv3 Score
- 9.8
- Vulnerability description
- Not available
- Risk description
- Not available
- Recommendation
- Not available
- References
- https://smaranchand.com.np/2022/01/organization-vendor-application-security/https://blog.sonarsource.com/elfinder-case-study-of-web-file-manager-vulnerabilitieshttps://github.com/Studio-42/elFinder/security/advisories/GHSA-wph3-44rj-92prhttps://nvd.nist.gov/vuln/detail/CVE-2021-32682https://github.com/Studio-42/elFinder/commit/a106c350b7dfe666a81d6b576816db9fe0899b17
- Codename
- Not available
- Detectable with
- Network Scanner
- Scan engine
- Nuclei
- Exploitable with Sniper
- No
- CVE Published
- Jun 14, 2021
- Detection added at
- Software Type
- Not available
- Vendor
- Not available
- Product
- Not available
