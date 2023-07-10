Ellucian Ethos Identity CAS - Cross-Site Scripting CVE-2023-2822
- Severity
- CVSSv3 Score
- 6.1
- Vulnerability description
- Not available
- Risk description
- Not available
- Recommendation
- Not available
- References
- https://medium.com/@cyberninja717/685bb1675dfbhttps://medium.com/@cyberninja717/reflected-cross-site-scripting-vulnerability-in-ellucian-ethos-identity-cas-logout-page-685bb1675dfbhttps://vuldb.com/?ctiid.229596https://vuldb.com/?id.229596https://github.com/cberman/CVE-2023-2822-demo
- Codename
- Not available
- Detectable with
- Network Scanner
- Scan engine
- Nuclei
- Exploitable with Sniper
- No
- CVE Published
- May 20, 2023
- Detection added at
- Software Type
- Not available
- Vendor
- Not available
- Product
- Not available
