Emby Server Server-Side Request Forgery CVE-2020-26948
- Severity
- CVSSv3 Score
- 9.8
- Vulnerability description
- Not available
- Risk description
- Not available
- Recommendation
- Not available
- References
- https://github.com/btnz-k/emby_ssrfhttps://nvd.nist.gov/vuln/detail/CVE-2020-26948https://github.com/btnz-k/emby_ssrf/blob/master/emby_scan.rbhttps://github.com/ARPSyndicate/kenzer-templateshttps://github.com/Live-Hack-CVE/CVE-2020-26948
- Codename
- Not available
- Detectable with
- Network Scanner
- Scan engine
- Nuclei
- Exploitable with Sniper
- No
- CVE Published
- Oct 10, 2020
- Detection added at
- Software Type
- Not available
- Vendor
- Not available
- Product
- Not available
