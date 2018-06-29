EPESI < 1.8.2.1 Multiple XSS Vulnerabilities CVE-2017-8763CVE-2017-9331CVE-2017-9366CVE-2017-9621CVE-2017-9622CVE-2017-9623CVE-2017-9624
- Severity
- CVSSv3 Score
- 6.1
- Vulnerability description
- Not available
- Risk description
- Not available
- Recommendation
- Not available
- References
- https://github.com/Telaxus/EPESI/issues/185https://github.com/Telaxus/EPESI/issues/186https://github.com/Telaxus/EPESI/issues/182https://github.com/Telaxus/EPESI/issues/193https://github.com/Telaxus/EPESI/issues/196
- Codename
- Not available
- Detectable with
- Network Scanner
- Scan engine
- OpenVAS
- Exploitable with Sniper
- No
- CVE Published
- Not available
- Detection added at
- Software Type
- Not available
- Vendor
- Not available
- Product
- Not available
