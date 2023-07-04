Etherpad Lite <1.6.4 - Admin Authentication Bypass CVE-2018-9845
- Severity
- CVSSv3 Score
- 9.8
- Vulnerability description
- Not available
- Risk description
- Not available
- Recommendation
- Not available
- References
- https://infosecwriteups.com/account-takeovers-believe-the-unbelievable-bb98a0c251a4https://github.com/ether/etherpad-lite/commit/ffe24c3dd93efc73e0cbf924db9a0cc40be9511bhttps://nvd.nist.gov/vuln/detail/CVE-2018-9845https://github.com/ether/etherpad-lite/blob/develop/CHANGELOG.mdhttps://github.com/ARPSyndicate/kenzer-templates
- Codename
- Not available
- Detectable with
- Network Scanner
- Scan engine
- Nuclei
- Exploitable with Sniper
- No
- CVE Published
- Apr 29, 2018
- Detection added at
- Software Type
- Not available
- Vendor
- Not available
- Product
- Not available
