F5 BIG-IP iControl - REST Auth Bypass RCE CVE-2022-1388
- Severity
- CVSSv3 Score
- 9.8
- Vulnerability description
- Not available
- Risk description
- Not available
- Recommendation
- Not available
- References
- https://twitter.com/GossiTheDog/status/1523566937414193153https://www.horizon3.ai/f5-icontrol-rest-endpoint-authentication-bypass-technical-deep-dive/https://support.f5.com/csp/article/K23605346https://cve.mitre.org/cgi-bin/cvename.cgi?name=CVE-2022-1388https://www.secpod.com/blog/critical-f5-big-ip-remote-code-execution-vulnerability-patch-now/
- Codename
- Not available
- Detectable with
- Network Scanner
- Scan engine
- Nuclei
- Exploitable with Sniper
- No
- CVE Published
- May 5, 2022
- Detection added at
- Software Type
- Not available
- Vendor
- Not available
- Product
- Not available
