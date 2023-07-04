ffay lanproxy Directory Traversal CVE-2021-3019
- Severity
- CVSSv3 Score
- 7.5
- Vulnerability description
- Not available
- Risk description
- Not available
- Recommendation
- Not available
- References
- https://github.com/ffay/lanproxy/commits/masterhttps://github.com/maybe-why-not/lanproxy/issues/1https://nvd.nist.gov/vuln/detail/CVE-2021-3019https://github.com/manas3c/CVE-POChttps://github.com/sobinge/nuclei-templates
- Codename
- Not available
- Detectable with
- Network Scanner
- Scan engine
- Nuclei
- Exploitable with Sniper
- No
- CVE Published
- Jan 5, 2021
- Detection added at
- Software Type
- Not available
- Vendor
- Not available
- Product
- Not available
