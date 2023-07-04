FineCMS <=5.0.10 - Cross-Site Scripting CVE-2017-11629
- Severity
- CVSSv3 Score
- 6.1
- Vulnerability description
- Not available
- Risk description
- Not available
- Recommendation
- Not available
- References
- http://lorexxar.cn/2017/07/20/FineCMS%20multi%20vulnerablity%20before%20v5.0.9/#URL-Redirector-Abusehttp://lorexxar.cn/2017/07/20/FineCMS%20multi%20vulnerablity%20before%20v5.0.9/#api-php-Reflected-XSShttps://nvd.nist.gov/vuln/detail/CVE-2017-11629/https://github.com/ARPSyndicate/kenzer-templates
- Codename
- Not available
- Detectable with
- Network Scanner
- Scan engine
- Nuclei
- Exploitable with Sniper
- No
- CVE Published
- Jul 26, 2017
- Detection added at
- Software Type
- Not available
- Vendor
- Not available
- Product
- Not available
Detect this vulnerability now!
Check your clients' targets (or your own) for this vulnerability and thousands more! Get proof for validation with our ethical hacking toolkit.