Firebird Relational Database CNCT Group Number Buffer Overflow Vulnerability - Windows CVE-2013-2492
- Severity
- Not available
- CVSSv3 Score
- Not available
- Vulnerability description
- Not available
- Risk description
- Not available
- Recommendation
- Not available
- References
- http://secunia.com/advisories/52506http://www.securityfocus.com/bid/58393http://tracker.firebirdsql.org/browse/CORE-4058https://gist.github.com/zeroSteiner/85daef257831d904479chttps://github.com/rapid7/metasploit-framework/blob/master/modules/exploits/windows/misc/fb_cnct_group.rb
- Codename
- Not available
- Detectable with
- Network Scanner
- Scan engine
- OpenVAS
- Exploitable with Sniper
- No
- CVE Published
- Not available
- Detection added at
- Software Type
- Not available
- Vendor
- Not available
- Product
- Not available
Detect this vulnerability now!
Check your clients' targets (or your own) for this vulnerability and thousands more! Get proof for validation with our ethical hacking toolkit.