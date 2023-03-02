FlatPress < 1.3 Multiple Vulnerabilities CVE-2023-0947CVE-2023-1103CVE-2023-1104CVE-2023-1105CVE-2023-1106CVE-2023-1107CVE-2023-1146CVE-2023-1147CVE-2023-1148
- Severity
- CVSSv3 Score
- 4.8
- Vulnerability description
- Not available
- Risk description
- Not available
- Recommendation
- Not available
- References
- https://huntr.dev/bounties/7379d702-72ff-4a5d-bc68-007290015496/https://huntr.dev/bounties/4c5a8af6-3078-4180-bb30-33b57a5540e6/https://huntr.dev/bounties/a4909b4e-ab3c-41d6-b0d8-1c6e933bf758/https://huntr.dev/bounties/4089a63f-cffd-42f3-b8d8-e80b6bd9c80f/https://huntr.dev/bounties/1288ec00-f69d-4b84-abce-efc9a97941a0https://huntr.dev/bounties/4b880868-bd28-4fd0-af56-7686e55d3762https://huntr.dev/bounties/d6d1e1e2-2f67-4d28-aa84-b30fb1d2e737/https://huntr.dev/bounties/187f5353-f866-4d26-a5ba-fca378520020/https://huntr.dev/bounties/f0cc2c4b-fdf9-483b-9a83-4e0dfeb4dac7
- Codename
- Not available
- Detectable with
- Network Scanner
- Scan engine
- OpenVAS
- Exploitable with Sniper
- No
- CVE Published
- Not available
- Detection added at
- Software Type
- Not available
- Vendor
- Not available
- Product
- Not available
