Flatpress < 1.3 - Path Traversal CVE-2023-0947
- Severity
- CVSSv3 Score
- 9.8
- Vulnerability description
- Not available
- Risk description
- Not available
- Recommendation
- Not available
- References
- https://huntr.dev/bounties/7379d702-72ff-4a5d-bc68-007290015496/https://nvd.nist.gov/vuln/detail/CVE-2023-0947https://github.com/flatpressblog/flatpress/commit/9c4e5d6567e446c472f3adae3b2fe612f66871c7
- Codename
- Not available
- Detectable with
- Network Scanner
- Scan engine
- Nuclei
- Exploitable with Sniper
- No
- CVE Published
- Feb 22, 2023
- Detection added at
- Software Type
- Not available
- Vendor
- Not available
- Product
- Not available
