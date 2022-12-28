Forma LMS <= 2.4.4 Improper Authentication Vulnerability CVE-2021-43136
- Severity
- CVSSv3 Score
- 9.8
- Vulnerability description
- Not available
- Risk description
- Not available
- Recommendation
- Not available
- References
- https://voidzone.me/cve-2021-43136-formalms-the-evil-default-value-that-leads-to-authentication-bypass/https://www.formalms.org/download/all-downloads/download/2-releases/16-forma-lms-2-4-5.html
- Codename
- Not available
- Detectable with
- Network Scanner
- Scan engine
- OpenVAS
- Exploitable with Sniper
- No
- CVE Published
- Not available
- Detection added at
- Software Type
- Not available
- Vendor
- Not available
- Product
- Not available
