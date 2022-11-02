Forma LMS <= 3.1.0 Multiple Vulnerabilities CVE-2022-41679CVE-2022-41680CVE-2022-41681CVE-2022-42923CVE-2022-42924CVE-2022-42925
- Severity
- CVSSv3 Score
- 8.8
- Vulnerability description
- Not available
- Risk description
- Not available
- Recommendation
- Not available
- References
- https://www.incibe-cert.es/en/early-warning/security-advisories/multiple-vulnerabilities-forma-lms
- Codename
- Not available
- Detectable with
- Network Scanner
- Scan engine
- OpenVAS
- Exploitable with Sniper
- No
- CVE Published
- Not available
- Detection added at
- Software Type
- Not available
- Vendor
- Not available
- Product
- Not available
