Fortinet FortiOS - Open Redirect/Cross-Site Scripting CVE-2016-3978
- Severity
- CVSSv3 Score
- 6.1
- Vulnerability description
- Not available
- Risk description
- Not available
- Recommendation
- Not available
- References
- http://www.fortiguard.com/advisory/fortios-open-redirect-vulnerabilityhttps://nvd.nist.gov/vuln/detail/CVE-2016-3978http://seclists.org/fulldisclosure/2016/Mar/68http://www.securitytracker.com/id/1035332
- Codename
- Not available
- Detectable with
- Network Scanner
- Scan engine
- Nuclei
- Exploitable with Sniper
- No
- CVE Published
- Apr 8, 2016
- Detection added at
- Software Type
- Not available
- Vendor
- Not available
- Product
- Not available
