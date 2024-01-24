Fortra GoAnywhere MFT - Authentication Bypass CVE-2024-0204
- Severity
- CVSSv3 Score
- 9.8
- Vulnerability description
- Not available
- Risk description
- Not available
- Recommendation
- Not available
- References
- https://my.goanywhere.com/webclient/ViewSecurityAdvisories.xhtmlhttps://www.fortra.com/security/advisory/fi-2024-001https://github.com/horizon3ai/CVE-2024-0204/blob/main/CVE-2024-0204.pyhttps://www.horizon3.ai/cve-2024-0204-fortra-goanywhere-mft-authentication-bypass-deep-dive/http://packetstormsecurity.com/files/176683/GoAnywhere-MFT-Authentication-Bypass.html
- Codename
- Not available
- Detectable with
- Network Scanner
- Scan engine
- Nuclei
- Exploitable with Sniper
- No
- CVE Published
- Jan 22, 2024
- Detection added at
- Software Type
- Not available
- Vendor
- Not available
- Product
- Not available
