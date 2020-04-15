FreeNAS 11.2 < 11.2-U8, 11.3 < 11.3-U1 DoS Vulnerability CVE-2020-11650
- Severity
- CVSSv3 Score
- 7.5
- Vulnerability description
- Not available
- Risk description
- Not available
- Recommendation
- Not available
- References
- https://security.ixsystems.com/cves/2020-04-08-cve-2020-11650/https://jira.ixsystems.com/browse/NAS-104748https://github.com/weinull/CVE-2020-11650/blob/master/attack.py
- Codename
- Not available
- Detectable with
- Network Scanner
- Scan engine
- OpenVAS
- Exploitable with Sniper
- No
- CVE Published
- Not available
- Detection added at
- Software Type
- Not available
- Vendor
- Not available
- Product
- Not available
