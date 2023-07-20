Fuel CMS 1.4.7 - SQL Injection CVE-2020-17463
- Severity
- CVSSv3 Score
- 9.8
- Vulnerability description
- Not available
- Risk description
- Not available
- Recommendation
- Not available
- References
- https://www.exploit-db.com/exploits/48741https://nvd.nist.gov/vuln/detail/CVE-2020-17463http://packetstormsecurity.com/files/158840/Fuel-CMS-1.4.7-SQL-Injection.htmlhttps://getfuelcms.com/https://cwe.mitre.org/data/definitions/89.html
- Codename
- Not available
- Detectable with
- Network Scanner
- Scan engine
- Nuclei
- Exploitable with Sniper
- No
- CVE Published
- Aug 13, 2020
- Detection added at
- Software Type
- Not available
- Vendor
- Not available
- Product
- Not available
