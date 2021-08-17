GetSimple CMS <= 3.3.16 Multiple XSS Vulnerabilities CVE-2021-36601
- Severity
- CVSSv3 Score
- 6.1
- Vulnerability description
- Not available
- Risk description
- Not available
- Recommendation
- Not available
- References
- https://github.com/GetSimpleCMS/GetSimpleCMS/issues/1338https://github.com/GetSimpleCMS/GetSimpleCMS/issues/1336https://github.com/GetSimpleCMS/GetSimpleCMS/issues/1334https://github.com/kk98kk0/exploit/blob/dbd10a47b0585ba4c673c952a280d502294cdbf4/GetSimpleCMS-3.3.16-xss.md
- Codename
- Not available
- Detectable with
- Network Scanner
- Scan engine
- OpenVAS
- Exploitable with Sniper
- No
- CVE Published
- Not available
- Detection added at
- Software Type
- Not available
- Vendor
- Not available
- Product
- Not available
