Gitea <1.16.5 - Open Redirect CVE-2022-1058
- Severity
- CVSSv3 Score
- 6.1
- Vulnerability description
- Not available
- Risk description
- Not available
- Recommendation
- Not available
- References
- https://github.com/go-gitea/gitea/commit/e3d8e92bdc67562783de9a76b5b7842b68daeb48https://huntr.dev/bounties/4fb42144-ac70-4f76-a5e1-ef6b5e55dc0dhttps://nvd.nist.gov/vuln/detail/CVE-2022-1058
- Codename
- Not available
- Detectable with
- Network Scanner
- Scan engine
- Nuclei
- Exploitable with Sniper
- No
- CVE Published
- Mar 24, 2022
- Detection added at
- Software Type
- Not available
- Vendor
- Not available
- Product
- Not available
Detect this vulnerability now!
Check your clients' targets (or your own) for this vulnerability and thousands more! Get proof for validation with our ethical hacking toolkit.