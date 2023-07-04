GitLab CE/EE - Hard-Coded Credentials CVE-2022-1162
- Severity
- CVSSv3 Score
- 9.8
- Vulnerability description
- Not available
- Risk description
- Not available
- Recommendation
- Not available
- References
- https://gitlab.com/gitlab-com/gl-security/threatmanagement/redteam/redteam-public/cve-hash-harvesterhttps://gitlab.com/gitlab-org/cves/-/blob/master/2022/CVE-2022-1162.jsonhttps://cve.mitre.org/cgi-bin/cvename.cgi?name=CVE-2022-1162http://packetstormsecurity.com/files/166828/Gitlab-14.9-Authentication-Bypass.htmlhttps://nvd.nist.gov/vuln/detail/cve-2022-1162
- Codename
- Not available
- Detectable with
- Network Scanner
- Scan engine
- Nuclei
- Exploitable with Sniper
- No
- CVE Published
- Apr 4, 2022
- Detection added at
- Software Type
- Not available
- Vendor
- Not available
- Product
- Not available
