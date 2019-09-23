GoAhead Server HTTP Header Injection Vulnerability CVE-2019-16645
- Severity
- CVSSv3 Score
- 8.6
- Vulnerability description
- Not available
- Risk description
- Not available
- Recommendation
- Not available
- References
- https://github.com/Ramikan/Vulnerabilities/blob/master/GoAhead%20Web%20server%20HTTP%20Header%20Injection
- Codename
- Not available
- Detectable with
- Network Scanner
- Scan engine
- OpenVAS
- Exploitable with Sniper
- No
- CVE Published
- Not available
- Detection added at
- Software Type
- Not available
- Vendor
- Not available
- Product
- Not available
