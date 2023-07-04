Grafana 3.0.1-7.0.1 - Server-Side Request Forgery CVE-2020-13379
- Severity
- CVSSv3 Score
- 8.2
- Vulnerability description
- Not available
- Risk description
- Not available
- Recommendation
- Not available
- References
- https://github.com/advisories/GHSA-wc9w-wvq2-ffm9https://github.com/grafana/grafana/commit/ba953be95f0302c2ea80d23f1e5f2c1847365192http://www.openwall.com/lists/oss-security/2020/06/03/4https://nvd.nist.gov/vuln/detail/CVE-2020-13379http://lists.opensuse.org/opensuse-security-announce/2020-06/msg00060.html
- Codename
- Not available
- Detectable with
- Network Scanner
- Scan engine
- Nuclei
- Exploitable with Sniper
- No
- CVE Published
- Jun 3, 2020
- Detection added at
- Software Type
- Not available
- Vendor
- Not available
- Product
- Not available
