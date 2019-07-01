Grafana 4.1.0 < 4.6.5, 5.0 < 5.3.3 Information Disclosure Vulnerability CVE-2018-19039
- Severity
- CVSSv3 Score
- 6.5
- Vulnerability description
- Not available
- Risk description
- Not available
- Recommendation
- Not available
- References
- https://community.grafana.com/t/grafana-5-3-3-and-4-6-5-security-update/11961http://www.securityfocus.com/bid/105994
- Codename
- Not available
- Detectable with
- Network Scanner
- Scan engine
- OpenVAS
- Exploitable with Sniper
- No
- CVE Published
- Not available
- Detection added at
- Software Type
- Not available
- Vendor
- Not available
- Product
- Not available
