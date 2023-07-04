Grafana <= 6.7.1 - Cross-Site Scripting CVE-2020-11110
- Severity
- CVSSv3 Score
- 5.4
- Vulnerability description
- Not available
- Risk description
- Not available
- Recommendation
- Not available
- References
- https://github.com/grafana/grafana/pull/23254https://security.netapp.com/advisory/ntap-20200810-0002/https://nvd.nist.gov/vuln/detail/CVE-2020-11110https://hackerone.com/reports/1329433https://github.com/grafana/grafana/blob/master/CHANGELOG.md
- Codename
- Not available
- Detectable with
- Network Scanner
- Scan engine
- Nuclei
- Exploitable with Sniper
- No
- CVE Published
- Jul 27, 2020
- Detection added at
- Software Type
- Not available
- Vendor
- Not available
- Product
- Not available
