Grafana < 7.1.0-beta1 XSS Vulnerability CVE-2020-24303
- Severity
- CVSSv3 Score
- 6.1
- Vulnerability description
- Not available
- Risk description
- Not available
- Recommendation
- Not available
- References
- https://github.com/grafana/grafana/pull/25401https://github.com/grafana/grafana/blob/master/CHANGELOG.md#710-beta-1-2020-07-01
- Codename
- Not available
- Detectable with
- Network Scanner
- Scan engine
- OpenVAS
- Exploitable with Sniper
- No
- CVE Published
- Not available
- Detection added at
- Software Type
- Not available
- Vendor
- Not available
- Product
- Not available
