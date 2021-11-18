Grafana 8.0.0 - 8.2.3 Access Control Vulnerability (GHSA-mpwp-42x6-4wmx) CVE-2021-41244
- Severity
- CVSSv3 Score
- 7.2
- Vulnerability description
- Not available
- Risk description
- Not available
- Recommendation
- Not available
- References
- https://grafana.com/blog/2021/11/15/grafana-8.2.4-released-with-security-fixes/https://github.com/grafana/grafana/security/advisories/GHSA-mpwp-42x6-4wmx
- Codename
- Not available
- Detectable with
- Network Scanner
- Scan engine
- OpenVAS
- Exploitable with Sniper
- No
- CVE Published
- Not available
- Detection added at
- Software Type
- Not available
- Vendor
- Not available
- Product
- Not available
Detect this vulnerability now!
Check your clients' targets (or your own) for this vulnerability and thousands more! Get proof for validation with our ethical hacking toolkit.