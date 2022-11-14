Grafana < 8.5.15, 9 < 9.2.4 Multiple Vulnerabilities CVE-2022-39306CVE-2022-39307
- Severity
- CVSSv3 Score
- 5.3
- Vulnerability description
- Not available
- Risk description
- Not available
- Recommendation
- Not available
- References
- https://github.com/grafana/grafana/security/advisories/GHSA-2x6g-h2hg-rq84https://github.com/grafana/grafana/security/advisories/GHSA-3p62-42x7-gxg5
- Codename
- Not available
- Detectable with
- Network Scanner
- Scan engine
- OpenVAS
- Exploitable with Sniper
- No
- CVE Published
- Not available
- Detection added at
- Software Type
- Not available
- Vendor
- Not available
- Product
- Not available
