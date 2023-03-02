Grafana < 8.5.21, 9.2.x < 9.2.13, 9.3.x < 9.3.8 Multiple Vulnerabilities CVE-2023-0507CVE-2023-0594
- Severity
- CVSSv3 Score
- 5.4
- Vulnerability description
- Not available
- Risk description
- Not available
- Recommendation
- Not available
- References
- https://grafana.com/blog/2023/02/28/grafana-security-release-new-versions-with-security-fixes-for-cve-2023-0594-cve-2023-0507-and-cve-2023-22462/
- Codename
- Not available
- Detectable with
- Network Scanner
- Scan engine
- OpenVAS
- Exploitable with Sniper
- No
- CVE Published
- Not available
- Detection added at
- Software Type
- Not available
- Vendor
- Not available
- Product
- Not available
