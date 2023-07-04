Grafana Unauthenticated Snapshot Creation CVE-2021-27358
- Severity
- CVSSv3 Score
- 7.5
- Vulnerability description
- Not available
- Risk description
- Not available
- Recommendation
- Not available
- References
- https://phabricator.wikimedia.org/T274736https://grafana.com/docs/grafana/latest/release-notes/release-notes-7-4-2/https://nvd.nist.gov/vuln/detail/CVE-2021-27358https://github.com/grafana/grafana/blob/master/CHANGELOG.mdhttps://github.com/grafana/grafana/blob/master/CHANGELOG.md#742-2021-02-17
- Codename
- Not available
- Detectable with
- Network Scanner
- Scan engine
- Nuclei
- Exploitable with Sniper
- No
- CVE Published
- Mar 18, 2021
- Detection added at
- Software Type
- Not available
- Vendor
- Not available
- Product
- Not available
