H3C Magic R300-2100M - Remote Code Execution CVE-2023-33629
- Severity
- CVSSv3 Score
- 7.2
- Vulnerability description
- Not available
- Risk description
- Not available
- Recommendation
- Not available
- References
- https://nvd.nist.gov/vuln/detail/CVE-2023-33629https://hackmd.io/@0dayResearch/r1UjggZfhhttps://hackmd.io/%400dayResearch/r1UjggZfhhttps://github.com/20142995/sectool
- Codename
- Not available
- Detectable with
- Network Scanner
- Scan engine
- Nuclei
- Exploitable with Sniper
- No
- CVE Published
- May 31, 2023
- Detection added at
- Software Type
- Not available
- Vendor
- Not available
- Product
- Not available
