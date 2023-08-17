Harbor <=2.5.3 - Unauthorized Access CVE-2022-46463
- Severity
- CVSSv3 Score
- 7.5
- Vulnerability description
- Not available
- Risk description
- Not available
- Recommendation
- Not available
- References
- https://nvd.nist.gov/vuln/detail/CVE-2022-46463https://github.com/Vad1mohttps://github.com/lanqingaa/123/blob/main/README.mdhttps://github.com/lanqingaa/123/tree/bb48caa844d88b0e41e69157f2a2734311abf02dhttps://github.com/lanqingaa/123
- Codename
- Not available
- Detectable with
- Network Scanner
- Scan engine
- Nuclei
- Exploitable with Sniper
- No
- CVE Published
- Jan 13, 2023
- Detection added at
- Software Type
- Not available
- Vendor
- Not available
- Product
- Not available
