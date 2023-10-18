Header Footer Code Manager < 1.1.24 - Cross-Site Scripting CVE-2022-0899
- Severity
- CVSSv3 Score
- 6.1
- Vulnerability description
- Not available
- Risk description
- Not available
- Recommendation
- Not available
- References
- https://wpscan.com/vulnerability/1772417a-1abb-4d97-9694-1254840defd1https://nvd.nist.gov/vuln/detail/CVE-2022-0899
- Codename
- Not available
- Detectable with
- Network Scanner
- Scan engine
- Nuclei
- Exploitable with Sniper
- No
- CVE Published
- Jul 25, 2022
- Detection added at
- Software Type
- Not available
- Vendor
- Not available
- Product
- Not available
