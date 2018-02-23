HomeMatic CCU2 Multiple Vulnerabilities CVE-2018-7296CVE-2018-7297CVE-2018-7298CVE-2018-7299CVE-2018-7300CVE-2018-7301
- Severity
- CVSSv3 Score
- 9.8
- Vulnerability description
- Not available
- Risk description
- Not available
- Recommendation
- Not available
- References
- https://atomic111.github.io/article/homematic-ccu2-filereadhttps://atomic111.github.io/article/homematic-ccu2-remote-code-executionhttps://atomic111.github.io/article/homematic-ccu2-firmware-via-plain-httphttps://atomic111.github.io/article/homematic-ccu2-untrusted_addonhttps://atomic111.github.io/article/homematic-ccu2-filewritehttps://atomic111.github.io/article/homematic-ccu2-xml-rpc
- Codename
- Not available
- Detectable with
- Network Scanner
- Scan engine
- OpenVAS
- Exploitable with Sniper
- No
- CVE Published
- Not available
- Detection added at
- Software Type
- Not available
- Vendor
- Not available
- Product
- Not available
