HotelDruid Hotel Management Software 3.0.3 - Cross-Site Scripting CVE-2022-26564
- Severity
- CVSSv3 Score
- 6.1
- Vulnerability description
- Not available
- Risk description
- Not available
- Recommendation
- Not available
- References
- https://rydzak.me/2022/04/cve-2022-26564/https://www.hoteldruid.comhttps://nvd.nist.gov/vuln/detail/CVE-2022-26564https://github.com/ARPSyndicate/cvemonhttps://github.com/ARPSyndicate/kenzer-templates
- Codename
- Not available
- Detectable with
- Network Scanner
- Scan engine
- Nuclei
- Exploitable with Sniper
- No
- CVE Published
- Apr 26, 2022
- Detection added at
- Software Type
- Not available
- Vendor
- Not available
- Product
- Not available
