HP (OpenView Storage) Data Protector Client EXEC_CMD RCE Vulnerability CVE-2011-0923
- Severity
- Not available
- CVSSv3 Score
- Not available
- Vulnerability description
- Not available
- Risk description
- Not available
- Recommendation
- Not available
- References
- http://h71028.www7.hp.com/enterprise/w1/en/software/information-management-data-protector.htmlhttp://www.zerodayinitiative.com/advisories/ZDI-11-055/http://packetstormsecurity.org/files/view/101766/hpdp-exec.txthttp://h20000.www2.hp.com/bizsupport/TechSupport/Document.jsp?objectID=c02781143
- Codename
- Not available
- Detectable with
- Network Scanner
- Scan engine
- OpenVAS
- Exploitable with Sniper
- No
- CVE Published
- Not available
- Detection added at
- Software Type
- Not available
- Vendor
- Not available
- Product
- Not available
Detect this vulnerability now!
Check your clients' targets (or your own) for this vulnerability and thousands more! Get proof for validation with our ethical hacking toolkit.