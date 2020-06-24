HP Printers Multiple Vulnerabilities - Ripple20 (HPSBPI03666) CVE-2020-11896CVE-2020-11898CVE-2020-11899CVE-2020-11900CVE-2020-11901CVE-2020-11904CVE-2020-11905CVE-2020-11906CVE-2020-11907CVE-2020-11909CVE-2020-11910CVE-2020-11911CVE-2020-11912CVE-2020-11914
- Severity
- CVSSv3 Score
- 4.3
- Vulnerability description
- Not available
- Risk description
- Not available
- Recommendation
- Not available
- References
- https://www.cisa.gov/known-exploited-vulnerabilities-cataloghttps://support.hp.com/us-en/document/c06640149https://kb.cert.org/vuls/id/257161https://treck.com/vulnerability-response-information/https://www.jsof-tech.com/ripple20/
- Codename
- Not available
- Detectable with
- Network Scanner
- Scan engine
- OpenVAS
- Exploitable with Sniper
- No
- CVE Published
- Not available
- Detection added at
- Software Type
- Not available
- Vendor
- Not available
- Product
- Not available
Detect this vulnerability now!
Check your clients' targets (or your own) for this vulnerability and thousands more! Get proof for validation with our ethical hacking toolkit.