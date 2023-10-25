Htaccess by BestWebSoft < 1.7.6 - Cross-Site Scripting CVE-2017-18496
- Severity
- CVSSv3 Score
- 6.1
- Vulnerability description
- Not available
- Risk description
- Not available
- Recommendation
- Not available
- References
- https://wpscan.com/vulnerability/efd816c3-90d4-40bf-850a-0e4c1a756694https://nvd.nist.gov/vuln/detail/CVE-2017-18496https://cve.mitre.org/cgi-bin/cvename.cgi?name=CVE-2017-18496https://wordpress.org/plugins/htaccess/#developers
- Codename
- Not available
- Detectable with
- Network Scanner
- Scan engine
- Nuclei
- Exploitable with Sniper
- No
- CVE Published
- Aug 13, 2019
- Detection added at
- Software Type
- Not available
- Vendor
- Not available
- Product
- Not available
