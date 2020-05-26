Huawei Data Communication: Improper Authorization Vulnerability on Huawei Switch Products (huawei-sa-20180328-01-authentication) CVE-2017-15327
- Severity
- CVSSv3 Score
- 4.3
- Vulnerability description
- Not available
- Risk description
- Not available
- Recommendation
- Not available
- References
- https://www.huawei.com/en/psirt/security-advisories/huawei-sa-20180328-01-authentication-en
- Codename
- Not available
- Detectable with
- Network Scanner
- Scan engine
- OpenVAS
- Exploitable with Sniper
- No
- CVE Published
- Not available
- Detection added at
- Software Type
- Not available
- Vendor
- Not available
- Product
- Not available
