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Join us at DefCamp 2025

That’s right. We're back at the largest cybersecurity conference in CEE, and we're not just bringing our A-game. This time we're bringing the whole team behind our tools.

This is your chance to go beyond the UI. Come by our booth to talk shop, see live demos, and snag gear that'll make your team jealous.

  • Catch two keynotes on AI pentesting and 0-day hunting

  • Attend the live demos

  • Talk to the people behind the tools

  • Score unique swag

Join us

Why you should stop by

No fluff, just great stuff.

  • Shield Check Icon

    Built by breakers. Brought to you live.

    Our team wrote the payloads, built the detections, and ran the scans you’re trying to automate. This is your chance to get real answers, no scripts. Ask anything.

  • Rocket launch icon

    Real demos. Zero buzzwords.

    We won’t “disrupt” your thinking - we’ll show you how our toolkit lets you scan smarter, validate faster, and report sharper. See our product in action, applied to real-world scenarios.

  • A gallery’s worth of swag

    We’re bringing gear you’ll actually wear, and maybe even fight your teammates over. In a CTF match, obviously.

  • Get hired

    Not right on the spot, let’s get coffee first and talk some vulns, CVEs, you got it. We’re actively recruiting, so this might be your chance to get the tour with bells and whistles.

When & where

November 13-14

Palace of the Parliament

Bucharest, Romania

Meet the speakers

Adrian Furtuna photo
Adrian Furtuna Linkedin profile

Adrian Furtuna

Founder & CEO

Adrian built Pentest-Tools.com on two decades of hands-on offensive security work, alongside a team that’s now 60+ strong. An Infosecurity Europe, Hack.lu, and DefCamp speaker and university lecturer, he shares research openly so security teams can do more of the work they love and have a bigger impact in their organizations.

Matei Badanoiu photo
Matei Badanoiu Linkedin profile

Matei Badanoiu

Offensive Security Research Lead

Matei "Mal" Badanoiu, widely recognized in the global security community as "CVE Jesus", is the Offensive Security Research Lead at Pentest-Tools.com.

An OSCP and OSCE certified expert, Matei first gained international acclaim with Team Romania’s historic European championship victory at ECSC2019. His achievements earned him a place in Forbes' 30 Under 30 for his contributions to the "golden generation" of Romanian cybersecurity. When you don't see him presenting at conferences you can find him finding findings to add to his hoard of over 120 CVEs.

Author profile // Wiz // Rapid7 // Github // DefCamp // SciProfiles // Calea Europeana // Forbes

Real talks, no gimmicks

Our team isn’t just attending - they’re taking on the spotlight.
Don’t miss these two sessions.

VIBE Pentesting - Enhancing the human hacker with LLMs

Adrian Furtuna, Founder & CEO, Pentest-Tools.com

📅 Thu, Nov 13, 2:15 PM
📍Track #1 - Rosetti

In this hands-on session we explore multiple scenarios where LLMs can augment the human expertise in penetration testing and offensive security activities.
By integrating well-known LLMs with both open-source and commercial security testing tools, we show how to improve our vulnerability discovery, automated vulnerability validation, exploitation and report writing.

The session is packed with live demos where we highlight the strengths and limitations of using LLMs in offensive security.

We'll finish with a short discussion on the future of pentesting as we know it and how pentesting teams should adapt their processes and skillsets in an AI-assisted world.

Nightmare Factory

Matei Badanoiu, Offensive Security Research Lead, Pentest-Tools.com

📅 Thu, Nov 13, 2:15 PM
📍Track #3 - Balcescu

The team at Pentest-Tools are no strangers to a vulnerability. Or two. Or 166.
As a result, we started pursuing - and finding - our own 0-days.

Following our successes in 2024 with finding vulnerabilities in Odoo, and finding CVEs in Gitea, FileCloud and others, we decided to dive deeper and try HARDER. So far in 2025, we ended up reporting around 15 new 0-days to different vendors (with more to come).

Come along as we unpack our revamped research approach and share examples of vulnerabilities we found that, when chained, result in a one-click RCE attack.

Be there for the whole vibe

DefCamp 2024 aftermovie

A gallery's worth of swag

You know how they make special edition T-shirts at festivals? Well, we don’t want to brag…but we’re gonna brag - our T-shirts are 10 festivals in one.

We could easily sell this stuff, but it’s yours for free if you’re quick enough. And if you thought last year’s ‘I can see your vulns’ pun was good, just wait.

Join us at DefCamp