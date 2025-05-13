Pentest-Tools.com Partner Network
Expand your offering with a proprietary product for security and IT teams in large organizations.
Whether you’re an MSSP, reseller, distributor, or technology partner, our comprehensive partnership models empower you to expand your vulnerability assessment and penetration testing offerings while increasing operational efficiency.
Why partner with Pentest-Tools.com?
Full process coverage
from attack surface mapping to exploitation and reporting
Highly accurate detection
for 21.000+ vulnerabilities, misconfigurations, exposures, and other security issues.
Purpose-built contracting structures
that make sure to expand on how you sell, serve, and grow.
Designed for
MSPs & MSSPs
Multi-tenant management with scalable scan quotas and continuous monitoring automations
API access for seamless integration into your security stack
Priority support and advanced white-label reporting for enterprise clients
Distributors
Integrate Pentest-Tools.com into your security solution portfolio
Opportunity to own a region or vertical market
Co-funded campaigns, webinars, events, and lead-gen tools
Resellers
Sell Pentest-Tools.com solutions with attractive margins
Access sales training, marketing support, and fast-tracked onboarding
Launch joint webinars, events, or lead-gen initiatives to support your growth
Technology partners
Integrate our API to complement your security product offering
Co-create targeted solutions with our offensive security team
Attract new customers with proven, joint use cases and go-to-market strategies
Customer testimonials
I use several tools for web-based assessments including vulnerability assessments and penetration testing but I am always sure to use Pentest-Tools.com for threat identification and even exploit verification. Over the last year alone they have added many more features to an already great list of tools and have also added cloud assessments. Definitely a service which I will continue to use in the coming years. The price is also excellent for the advanced subscription features.
Shiva Parasram
Certified Instructor at EC-Council
Trinidad and Tobago 🇹🇹
Trusted by 2,000+ security teams in 119+ countries
Our awards and recognition
Deloitte Fast 500 EMEA 2023
Based on revenue growth
Deloitte Fast 50 CE 2022
Companies to watch
SC Awards 2022
Best Vulnerability Management Solution (highly commended)
Vulnerability scanning
Dynamic Application Security Testing
Website Security
Become our partner today
Deliver stronger proof, faster results, and reports that win your customers’ trust.
Partner with us to make your services more efficient, more credible, and built for what today’s security teams actually need.