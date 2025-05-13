Skip to main content

Expand your offering with a proprietary product for security and IT teams in large organizations.

Whether you’re an MSSP, reseller, distributor, or technology partner, our comprehensive partnership models empower you to expand your vulnerability assessment and penetration testing offerings while increasing operational efficiency.

Why partner with Pentest-Tools.com?

2000+ security teams in 119 countries use Pentest-Tools.com to find exploitable vulnerabilities attackers use to compromise business-critical web apps, network & cloud assets.

Full process coverage

from attack surface mapping to exploitation and reporting

Highly accurate detection

for 21.000+ vulnerabilities, misconfigurations, exposures, and other security issues.

Built and battle-tested

by a team of 60+ experienced offensive security specialists from Europe.

Purpose-built contracting structures

that make sure to expand on how you sell, serve, and grow.

Designed for

MSPs & MSSPs

  • Multi-tenant management with scalable scan quotas and continuous monitoring automations

  • API access for seamless integration into your security stack​

  • Priority support and advanced white-label reporting for enterprise clients

Distributors

  • Integrate Pentest-Tools.com into your security solution portfolio

  • Opportunity to own a region or vertical market

  • Co-funded campaigns, webinars, events, and lead-gen tools

Resellers

  • Sell Pentest-Tools.com solutions with attractive margins

  • Access sales training, marketing support, and fast-tracked onboarding

  • Launch joint webinars, events, or lead-gen initiatives to support your growth

Technology partners

  • Integrate our API to complement your security product offering

  • Co-create targeted solutions with our offensive security team

  • Attract new customers with proven, joint use cases and go-to-market strategies

Customer testimonials

I use several tools for web-based assessments including vulnerability assessments and penetration testing but I am always sure to use Pentest-Tools.com for threat identification and even exploit verification. Over the last year alone they have added many more features to an already great list of tools and have also added cloud assessments. Definitely a service which I will continue to use in the coming years. The price is also excellent for the advanced subscription features.

Shiva Parasram Linkedin profile

Shiva Parasram

Certified Instructor at EC-Council

Trinidad and Tobago 🇹🇹

Review author: Shiva Parasram

Trusted by 2,000+ security teams in 119+ countries

Our awards and recognition

