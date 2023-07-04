2 Click Socialmedia Buttons < 0.34 - Cross-Site Scripting CVE-2012-4273
- Severity
- CVSSv3 Score
- 4.3
- Vulnerability description
- Not available
- Risk description
- Not available
- Recommendation
- Not available
- References
- https://nvd.nist.gov/vuln/detail/CVE-2012-4273http://plugins.trac.wordpress.org/changeset?old_path=%2F2-click-socialmedia-buttons&old=532798&new_path=%2F2-click-socialmedia-buttons&new=532798http://wordpress.org/extend/plugins/2-click-socialmedia-buttons/changelog/http://packetstormsecurity.org/files/112615/WordPress-2-Click-Socialmedia-Buttons-Cross-Site-Scripting.htmlhttps://exchange.xforce.ibmcloud.com/vulnerabilities/75518
- Codename
- Not available
- Detectable with
- Network Scanner
- Scan engine
- Nuclei
- Exploitable with Sniper
- No
- CVE Published
- Aug 13, 2012
- Detection added at
- Software Type
- Not available
- Vendor
- Not available
- Product
- Not available
