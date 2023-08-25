360 Xintianqing - SQL Injection (CNVD-2021-32799) CNVD-2021-32799
- Severity
- Not available
- CVSSv3 Score
- Not available
- Vulnerability description
- Not available
- Risk description
- Not available
- Recommendation
- Not available
- References
- https://blog.51cto.com/u_9691128/4295047https://www.cnvd.org.cn/patchInfo/show/270651https://github.com/zan8in/afrog/blob/main/v2/pocs/afrog-pocs/CNVD/2021/CNVD-2021-32799.yaml
- Codename
- Not available
- Detectable with
- Network Scanner
- Scan engine
- Nuclei
- Exploitable with Sniper
- No
- CVE Published
- Not available
- Detection added at
- Software Type
- Not available
- Vendor
- Not available
- Product
- Not available
