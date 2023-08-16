404 to 301 <= 2.0.2 - Authenticated Blind SQL Injection CVE-2015-9323
- Severity
- CVSSv3 Score
- 9.8
- Vulnerability description
- Not available
- Risk description
- Not available
- Recommendation
- Not available
- References
- https://wpscan.com/vulnerability/61586816-dd2b-461d-975f-1989502affd9http://cinu.pl/research/wp-plugins/mail_e28f19a8f03f0517f94cb9fea15d8525.htmlhttps://wordpress.org/plugins/404-to-301/#developershttps://github.com/Enes4xd/Enes4xdhttps://github.com/Hacker5preme/Exploits
- Codename
- Not available
- Detectable with
- Network Scanner
- Scan engine
- Nuclei
- Exploitable with Sniper
- No
- CVE Published
- Aug 16, 2019
- Detection added at
- Software Type
- Not available
- Vendor
- Not available
- Product
- Not available
