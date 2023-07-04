Acrolinx Server <5.2.5 - Local File Inclusion CVE-2018-7719
- Severity
- CVSSv3 Score
- 7.5
- Vulnerability description
- Not available
- Risk description
- Not available
- Recommendation
- Not available
- References
- https://packetstormsecurity.com/files/146911/Acrolinx-Server-Directory-Traversal.htmlhttps://support.acrolinx.com/hc/en-us/articles/213987685-Acrolinx-Server-Version-5-1-including-subsequent-service-releases-https://www.exploit-db.com/exploits/44345/https://nvd.nist.gov/vuln/detail/CVE-2018-7719https://github.com/ARPSyndicate/cvemon
- Codename
- Not available
- Detectable with
- Network Scanner
- Scan engine
- Nuclei
- Exploitable with Sniper
- No
- CVE Published
- Mar 25, 2018
- Detection added at
- Software Type
- Not available
- Vendor
- Not available
- Product
- Not available
