ADB/Pirelli ADSL2/2+ Wireless Router P.DGA4001N - Information Disclosure CVE-2015-0554
- Severity
- CVSSv3 Score
- 9.4
- Vulnerability description
- Not available
- Risk description
- Not available
- Recommendation
- Not available
- References
- https://www.exploit-db.com/exploits/35721http://packetstormsecurity.com/files/129828/Pirelli-ADSL2-2-Wireless-Router-P.DGA4001N-Information-Disclosure.htmlhttps://nvd.nist.gov/vuln/detail/CVE-2015-0554http://www.exploit-db.com/exploits/35721https://github.com/ARPSyndicate/cvemon
- Codename
- Not available
- Detectable with
- Network Scanner
- Scan engine
- Nuclei
- Exploitable with Sniper
- No
- CVE Published
- Jan 21, 2015
- Detection added at
- Software Type
- Not available
- Vendor
- Not available
- Product
- Not available
