Adminimize 1.7.22 - Cross-Site Scripting CVE-2011-4926
- Severity
- CVSSv3 Score
- 4.3
- Vulnerability description
- Not available
- Risk description
- Not available
- Recommendation
- Not available
- References
- https://nvd.nist.gov/vuln/detail/CVE-2011-4926https://www.whitesourcesoftware.com/vulnerability-database/CVE-2011-4926http://plugins.trac.wordpress.org/changeset?reponame=&new=467338@adminimize&old=466900@adminimize#file5http://www.openwall.com/lists/oss-security/2012/01/10/9http://wordpress.org/extend/plugins/adminimize/changelog/
- Codename
- Not available
- Detectable with
- Network Scanner
- Scan engine
- Nuclei
- Exploitable with Sniper
- No
- CVE Published
- Aug 29, 2012
- Detection added at
- Software Type
- Not available
- Vendor
- Not available
- Product
- Not available
