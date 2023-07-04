Adobe AEM Dispatcher <4.15 - Rules Bypass CVE-2016-0957
- Severity
- CVSSv3 Score
- 7.5
- Vulnerability description
- Not available
- Risk description
- Not available
- Recommendation
- Not available
- References
- https://www.kernelpicnic.net/2016/07/24/Microsoft-signout.live.com-Remote-Code-Execution-Write-Up.htmlhttps://helpx.adobe.com/security/products/experience-manager/apsb16-05.htmlhttps://nvd.nist.gov/vuln/detail/CVE-2016-0957https://github.com/ARPSyndicate/cvemonhttps://github.com/ARPSyndicate/kenzer-templates
- Codename
- Not available
- Detectable with
- Network Scanner
- Scan engine
- Nuclei
- Exploitable with Sniper
- No
- CVE Published
- Feb 10, 2016
- Detection added at
- Software Type
- Not available
- Vendor
- Not available
- Product
- Not available
