Adobe ColdFusion 8.0/8.0.1/9.0/9.0.1 LFI CVE-2010-2861
- Severity
- CVSSv3 Score
- 7.5
- Vulnerability description
- Not available
- Risk description
- Not available
- Recommendation
- Not available
- References
- https://github.com/vulhub/vulhub/tree/master/coldfusion/CVE-2010-2861http://www.adobe.com/support/security/bulletins/apsb10-18.htmlhttp://securityreason.com/securityalert/8148http://securityreason.com/securityalert/8137http://www.gnucitizen.org/blog/coldfusion-directory-traversal-faq-cve-2010-2861/
- Codename
- Not available
- Detectable with
- Network Scanner
- Scan engine
- Nuclei
- Exploitable with Sniper
- No
- CVE Published
- Aug 11, 2010
- Detection added at
- Software Type
- Not available
- Vendor
- Not available
- Product
- Not available
